SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A dump truck rollover closed a couple of lanes on Route 8 north in Shelton on Friday morning.
It happened just before exit 13, according to state police.
Troopers said only the left lane of the three was open.
They warned that cleanup efforts were expected to take several hours.
There's no word on what caused the rollover or if anyone was hurt.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
