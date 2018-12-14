EAST HAMPTON (WFSB) - A dumpster fire spread to several cars at a scrap yard in East Hampton Friday night.
According to officials, the fire began in a dumpster at Fowler's Auto Wrecking Inc. at 24 Old Coach Road
Officials said the fire spread to some vehicles on the property. Several other towns were called in for mutual aid with tankers.
The business was closed at the time and there are no reported injuries.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has been notified and is also responding.
