NEW YORK (WFSB) - It's news Dunkin' fans have been longing to hear.
Dunkin' announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with GrubHub to provide home and business delivery service.
As part of the partnership's first steps, more than 400 restaurants in New York City began offering the service through GrubHub's "Seamless" brand on Tuesday, the business said.
Dunkin' said it will eventually look to expand to other markets in the coming months, including Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia.
No Connecticut cities were mentioned.
Customers will be able to purchase coffee, frozen beverages, doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches, bagels and more.
“Keeping Americans energized with the coffee and food they crave, wherever and whenever they want, is what our guests expect from Dunkin’," said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, vice president of digital and loyalty marketing for Dunkin’ U.S. "By partnering with Grubhub, Dunkin’ will be there for more people even when they’re staying at home or are busy at work. We’ve collaborated closely with Grubhub to optimize the service in our initial testing, and we’ve been encouraged by the strong customer response. We are thrilled to launch Dunkin’ Delivers in New York City [Tuesday] and look forward to working with Grubhub to expand the service in additional cities in the months ahead.”
