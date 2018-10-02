Two classic New England companies have teamed up to collaborate on a new kind of "cold brew.”
Dunkin' Donuts and Harpoon Brewery released a "Dunkin Coffee Porter.”
At 6 percent ABV, the beer is described a malty tasting brew with aromas of espresso.
Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter first premiered last Thursday, September 27 at Dunk-toberfest, the aptly named introduction to Harpoon’s annual Octoberfest event, a press release said.
It's available in bottles at stores, and on draft at bars. To find a Dunkin Coffee Porter near you, click here.
