HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Yard Goats in Hartford made a big announcement on Tuesday evening.
The team announced Dunkin Donuts Park has been selected to host the 2021 Eastern League All-Star game.
The Eastern League is a AA baseball league with 12 teams throughout the Northeast region.
