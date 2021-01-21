HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford's minor league baseball stadium will turn into a COVID-19 vaccination site.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, along with Hartford Yard Goats president Tim Restall, are expected to make an announcement about it on Thursday.
They said Dunkin' Donuts Park will serve as a site for vaccine administration events starting as early as Feb. 6.
Dunkin’ Donuts Park will likely be used for specific by-appointment testing events, and its use will be contingent upon the availability of vaccines on a weekly basis, according to Bronin.
The announcement is set for noon at the park.
