HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- For the third time since opening in 2017, Dunkin’ Donuts Park was named the Best Double-A ballpark in America by Ballpark Digest.
Park officials said this is the first time that a minor league ballpark has won this honor three times.
“In 2018, Dunkin’ Donuts Park became the first ballpark to repeat in back to-back seasons,” a press release said.
Dunkin’ Donuts Park is the home of the Hartford Yard Goats, a Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized as the best Double-A ballpark in America for a third time, particularly in light of the difficult year we’ve all been through and the number of new ballparks that have opened recently,” said Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson. “Our fans continue to impress us with their commitment, vitality and enthusiasm.”
The Yard Goats opened their fourth season on May 11.
In 2019, officials said the Yard Goats had a “record 414,949 fans (51 sellouts) and led the entire league in total attendance for the second straight year, while also becoming the first minor league baseball club in Connecticut to attract over 400,000 plus fans in consecutive seasons.”
The team also welcomed their one-millionth fan to the park on June 22, 2019, which led them to becoming the fastest minor league team in New England to reach that mark.
To buy tickets to upcoming games, click here or call 860-246-GOAT (4628).
