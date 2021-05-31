HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Yard Goats are on the cusp of winning a championship.
Not exactly one that garners championship rings for the whole team, but definitely bragging rights, especially among fans.
Dunkin Donuts Park has reached the finals of Ballpark Digest's best ballpark contest.
Right now, they're duking it out with the home of the Corpus Christi Hooks, Whataburger Field, and can use the help of not just their fans, but CT residents as well.
You can cast your vote here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.