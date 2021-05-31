Dunkin' Donuts Park, Yard Goats

Dunkin' Donuts Park is home to the Hartford Yard Goats.

 Hartford Yard Goats / Facebook

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Yard Goats are on the cusp of winning a championship.

Not exactly one that garners championship rings for the whole team, but definitely bragging rights, especially among fans.

Dunkin Donuts Park has reached the finals of Ballpark Digest's best ballpark contest.

Right now, they're duking it out with the home of the Corpus Christi Hooks, Whataburger Field, and can use the help of not just their fans, but CT residents as well.

You can cast your vote here.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.