(WFSB) -- It's not too soon for Dunkin’ to get into the Christmas spirit.
The 2021 holiday lineup was rolled out on Wednesday.
Dunkin has a number of new products like a toasted white chocolate latte, new white mocha hot chocolate, and the peppermint mocha latte is returning.
The company is also rolling out mini pancakes and a cranberry orange muffin.
don't forget the 25 grams of sugar per 10 ounces of "coffee."
