(WFSB) – Dunkin’ is warning customers of a cybersecurity incident to certain DD Perks account holders.
According to Dunkin’ Brands, certain customers may have experienced unauthorized access to their accounts.
The hack was discovered on October 31.
Dunkin’s internal systems did not experience a data security breach, but one of their security vendors said third-parties obtained DD Perks information.
The information that was obtained included usernames and passwords, which may have allowed the third-parties to access the account holder’s first and last names, email addresses, and 16-digit DD Perks account numbers and DD Perks QR codes.
According to Dunkin’ they forced a password reset.
For more information about the incident, click here.
