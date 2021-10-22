ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Everyone in a duplex in Enfield was able to get out safely during an early morning fire.
According to police, the fire was reported on Laurel Park.
A Channel 3 crew saw an active scene around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.
Police said the fire impacted half of a duplex. The people who were forced from it went to stay with family members who live nearby.
No injuries were reported.
There's also no word on a cause.
