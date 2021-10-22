According to police, the fire was reported on Laurel Park in Enfield on Oct. 22.

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Everyone in a duplex in Enfield was able to get out safely during an early morning fire.

Laurel Park fire in Enfield

Firefighters were called to a duplex fire on Laurel Park in Enfield the morning of Oct. 22.

According to police, the fire was reported on Laurel Park.

A Channel 3 crew saw an active scene around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police said the fire impacted half of a duplex. The people who were forced from it went to stay with family members who live nearby.

No injuries were reported.

Everyone in a duplex in Enfield was able to get out safely during an early morning fire.

There's also no word on a cause.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.