DURHAM, CT (WFSB) -- The popular Durham Dari Serv is set to open on Friday, May 1.
On its Facebook page, the business said orders will be on a take-it-to-go basis only, with no loitering.
It also said employees will have temperature checks, and wear masks and gloves while working.
To ensure social distancing, the business said customers will wait 6 feet apart, in groups less than five.
“Please have patience, and follow the precautions, so that no one gets sick, and we can remain open,” the post said.
Durham Dari Serv will be open from 12-8 p.m.
