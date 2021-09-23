DURHAM, CT (WFSB) – Fair season is underway.
While The Big E has been going on for almost a week, a little bit closer to home this weekend is the Durham Fair, which kicks off Thursday afternoon.
The fair is one of Connecticut’s largest agricultural fairs.
The theme this year is “Growing Stronger,” which is fitting because they have some COVID guidelines in place to keep everyone safe.
Masks are required for unvaccinated fairgoers. They are also required on bus rides, regardless of vaccine status.
For more information, click here.
Check out the full list of fairs happening across the state this season by clicking here.
