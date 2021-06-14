DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - As of Monday, there were 101 days left until the 2021 Durham Fair.

The Durham Fair Agricultural Fair Association, Inc. said the fair returns from its 2020 pandemic hiatus on Sept. 23 and runs until Sept. 26.

2021 Connecticut country fairs & festivals After country fairs and festivals were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are picking back up this year.

"With the health and safety of volunteers and fairgoers top of mind, the decision was made to cancel the main stage performances this year, but all other attractions and entertainment will be available including local bands and adding new features like the International Food Court and animal bingo," said Debbie Huscher, marketing coordinator.

The fair will instead focus on its community, exhibits, animals, motorized vents and rides.

"The Durham Fair continues to be one of the largest 100 percent volunteer run fairs in North America, owned and operated by the Durham Agricultural Fair Association, Inc. and is a private, not-for-profit corporation," Huscher said. "Our volunteers take pride in knowing they are playing a pivotal part of the Fair’s success each year and this year more than ever, these achievements are worth celebrating."

More information on the fair can be found on its website here.