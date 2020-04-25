DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - Some families took advantage of the nice day by spending time outdoors at the Durham farmers’ market.
The town of Durham’s farmers’ market is adapting to the times.
"Everybody wants to come and look at the product. Everyone wants to touch things," Alfonso Caturano of J.C. Farm tells us.
Instead, customers have to point out what they want while standing at a distance.
"All the vendors are required to wear gloves and face masks at all times now," Jon Scagnelli, Market Master for the Durham Farmers' Market, explained.
Vendor Jane Sibley needed something other than a cloth face mask.
Her friend tailored one to meet her needs.
"I deal frequently with people who are deaf and so with a face mask, they can lip read me," says Sibley.
Shoppers also followed safety precautions.
"Here at the market, we like to call it physical distancing, because we still want people to talk, just at a distance," continued Scagnelli.
Vendors we spoke with feel the new measures will encourage people to stop by and put them at ease while shopping.
"This is my earning. Outside of social security, this is it," said Sibley.
The town’s market master says there may be more tweaks to the way business is done.
He’s monitoring the crowds as the weather gets nicer.
"I’m looking and I see some of the lines are getting a little bit longer than we initially had, so I’m probably going to extend the distance between the vendors next week to allow for a longer line," added Scagnelli.
Necessary changes if the farmers’ market wants to stay open while keeping everyone healthy.
