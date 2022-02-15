CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A previous Travelers Championship winner and the current number 6 ranked golfer in the world has announced his return to Cromwell.
The Travelers Championship on Tuesday said Dustin Johnson will be back at the TPC River Highlands this summer.
Johnson won the event in 2020. He also spent 135 weeks at number 1 in the World Golf Rankings throughout his career.
“From winning major titles to being ranked No. 1 in the world, Dustin’s accomplishments in golf are among the game’s elite,” said Travelers Championship tournament director Nathan Grube. “He’s been one of the PGA TOUR’s best players throughout his career, and as a former champion here, I know our fans look forward to rooting for him this summer.”
Johnson’s best year was 2020, according to the Travelers Championship. That's when he won four times, starting with the Travelers Championship. He won by one stroke at TPC River Highlands, then added playoff victories at THE NORTHERN TRUST and TOUR Championship to lock up the FedExCup points title and Player of the Year honors. He won the Masters in November of that year, his second major title after winning the U.S. Open in 2016.
Johnson joins Rory McIlroy in the field for the 2022 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
More information can be found on the event's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.