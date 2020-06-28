CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Travelers Championship with a score of 19-under par for the tournament.
Johnson finished one stroke better than Kevin Streelman at 18-under.
A rain delay due to thunderstorms that rolled through stopped play at one point Sunday.
It is Johnson's first win since the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship in 2019.
