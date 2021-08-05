UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Tonight's Dustin Lynch concert at Mohegan Sun has been canceled.

Casino officials made the announcement Thursday evening.

The decision was made after an illness was reported among the country music star's touring party.

Officials did not give specifics on what ailed the tour member(s).

Those who purchased tickets for tonight's show will be given a refund.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.