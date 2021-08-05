UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Tonight's Dustin Lynch concert at Mohegan Sun has been canceled.
Casino officials made the announcement Thursday evening.
The decision was made after an illness was reported among the country music star's touring party.
Officials did not give specifics on what ailed the tour member(s).
Those who purchased tickets for tonight's show will be given a refund.
