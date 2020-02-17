COLLINSVILLE, CT (WFSB) – As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.
That’s the case in Collinsville as a 96-foot tree, which was on a state historic tree list, is chopped down.
Chainsaws were heard throughout the village on Monday, as crews took down the 150-year-old historic tree in Collinsville.
People gathered to watch it come down and one of those people watching was the property owner.
“That tree to me was symbolic of the history of the village,” said Bruce Mortimer, property owner.
The tree was listed as they second largest Horse Chestnut tree in Connecticut. Over the summer, the tree was full of life with the help of fertilizer.
Mortimer says they never thought it would be invaded by insects.
“This last summer we had a huge canopy of leaves and a lot of hose chestnuts come off the tree and in the fall, it did seem to respond so we were surprised to see the deterioration from inside the tree,” Mortimer said.
Five years ago, the historic tree was measured and listed in the Connecticut Notable Tree Directory. Shortly after that, it caused problems for some people who live and work nearby.
“One of the branches came down right on top of the rental car. We had a guy come in and started clearing the branches away. He heard cracking, next thing you know, a second one came down and destroyed the car,” Mortimer said.
That’s when it was decided it needed to be cut down.
Drone 3 captured the last piece of the tree truck being taken down on Monday afternoon.
While many says it’s tough to see something so historic go, it was time.
