HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senior senator spoke with students about what experts are calling an e-cigarette epidemic.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he'll talk with both students and teachers about the skyrocketing use of e-cigs.
A recent report said one in five 12th graders in Connecticut use them.
Blumenthal said he wants the federal government to step in and ban flavored e-cigarettes, which are often marketed to teens.
Federal law prohibits the sale of e-cigs to people under the age of 18.
However, more than 2 million middle and high schools students admitted to using them last year.
In Connecticut, the Department of Public Health said the number of high school students using them has doubled since 2015.
"They want to try these exotic flavors they've never tasted. They get this one, they want another one. It just keeps on going on," said Shyvon Rock.
Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continued its investigation of e-cigarette companies. It sent letters to 21 of them to try and uncover whether or not they are illegally marketing products.
The FDA also put anti-smoking and vaping messages inside high school bathrooms and on social media.
The ads show disturbing pictures of smokers, including damaged lungs.
Students are suggesting that purchases can only be made in vape stores, and not in gas stations or convenience stores.
"We have a lot of seniors that are 18, approaching 18, if they're old enough to purchase these Juuls in the store, they come back to school and sell them to students that might not be old enought," said Janaya Edwards, Wilbur Cross senior.
Blumenthal said e-cigs are luring children into a lifetime of addiction.
Meanwhile, the City of Hartford is trying to raise the age of smoking from 18 to 21.
