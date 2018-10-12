BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- The Bristol Water Department is alerting residents after E coli was detected in a city well this week.
On Friday, water department officials said the E coli was detected in recent samples of raw, untreated water in one of the wells.
The samples of raw, untreated water were taken on Oct. 9 at a well on Mix Street, which tested positive for Coliform and E coli.
All of the water that goes through the city’s wells is treated and disinfected before it enters the distribution system. The water that was tested had not yet been treated.
The water department tested the treated water on Thursday and no Coliform or E coli was detected.
Officials said residents don’t have anything to worry about, saying the water is safe to drink.
The water department said the well in question has been taken out of service, and will remain out of service until they determine the cause of bacteria.
Anyone with questions can contact the water department at 860-582-7431.
