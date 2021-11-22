FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Around 6:34pm tonight Fairfield Police got reports of a car theft with a person inside.
The theft took place in front of 16 Handles at 1300 Post Road in Fairfield.
After thorough investigation police determined that a couple parked their car in the area of 1300 Post Road. They left the car to buy something in a nearby store.
The car was running, and a teenager was in the car. The suspect walked up to the car, opened the door, and entered the car. The man ordered the teen to leave the car and the teen jumped out of the car.
The man fled the scene quickly in the stolen car.
Witnesses say they saw another black car driving away from the area where the car was stolen. It is believed that the occupants of this second car were connected to the person who stole the first car.
Police say the accomplice car was a black Dodge Charger.
Fairfield Detectives found the car being driven around Wordin Avenue in Bridgeport. Detectives followed the car onto I-95 and then onto Route 8 where it left the highway on Exit 18.
No injuries were reported at the scene. In addition, Fairfield Police say the teen was not old enough to be left alone in the car.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Fairfield Police Department and the Regional Auto Theft Task Force.
The Fairfield Police Department wants to remind residents to be aware of their surroundings and to be mindful that even when sitting in a parked car, to keep your car locked.
Stay with Channel 3 as we learn more about this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.