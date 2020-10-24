NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A portion of the Berlin Turnpike in Newington was shut down early Saturday morning for a crash.
Two cars were heavily damaged at the scene around 6 a.m.
The crash happened in the area of the Berlin Turnpike and East Robbins Avenue.
There is no word on injuries at this point.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
