CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Officials are looing into what sparked a fire in Cromwell Wednesday.
It happened around 3:30 in the morning on Botelle Manor.
Neighbors tell us they are breathing a huge sigh of relief, because they tell us this really was a huge fire and huge plumes of smoke were pouring out of the home.
Neighbors say four adults live here and everyone got out safely, although they are still searching for one of their cats.
It appears the fire started in the back of the home, but we are still waiting for official word from the fire chief.
