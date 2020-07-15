WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what sparked a fire early this morning in Waterford.
Officials say that they responded to 52 Gurley Road around 3:05 a.m. for a reported structure fire with explosion.
Crews were on scene for approximately three hours investigating.
We're told that all of the occupants were able to get out of the burning home safely.
Members of the New London and Flanders Fire Departments, as well as the Sub Base Fast teams, also responded to assist.
It is unclear if anyone was displaced or how many people resided at the Gurley Road home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Waterford Fire Department.
