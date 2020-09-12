NEW LONDON (WFSB) - Police said a shooting just before 4 a.m. Saturday at a mini mart left one person with injuries.
Officers responded to H&T Mini Mart on Ocean Avenue after receiving word of shots being fired.
While police were at the scene they said a Lawrence & Memorial Hospital reported a man had arrived at their Emergency Room with what appeared to be two gunshot wounds to his upper arm.
Police said the victims injuries are not life threatening and they continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New London Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.