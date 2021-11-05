HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound after their Shotspotter system alerted them.
They said the shooting happened in the area of 19 Dorothy St. around 2:15 a.m. on Friday.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening wound.
The victim was only described as a man in his 20s.
He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS.
