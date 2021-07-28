HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning in the South End.
According to police, officers responded to Hartford Hospital on the report of a gunshot victim arriving.
Police said a man in his 30s was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. He is currently listed in stable condition.
Through the investigation, police discovered the incident occurred in the area of 675 Wethersfield Ave.
The Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.
(2) comments
Hartford the new Detroit !
What - what !
Hartford - the new Detroit- what - what !
