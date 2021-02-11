HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some people around the state woke up on Thursday morning to a bit of snow.
A winter weather advisory was in effect for Fairfield and southern New London counties but has since expired.
The snow impacted the morning drive for some, and even prompted some school delays/remote learning. See the list here.
Total accumulations ranged from a dusting to an inch or two in some parts of the state.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said sunshine will take over later on Thursday with temperatures reaching the upper 20s to lower 30s.
The evening will be clear to partly-cloudy with lows between 5 and 15 degrees.
Friday appears quiet with mostly-sunny skies. However, it will remain cold with highs between 25 and 30 degrees.
Saturday is dry with increasing cloudiness.
Wintry precipitation moves into the state Saturday night, but it'll wrap up by Sunday morning.
"Snow and/or a wintry/icy mix is possible… what happens will be dependent upon how the storm tracks," Dixon said.
He added that this will be a weak, quick-hitting round of wintry weather.
Next week starts out dry but cold on Monday, but then another storm system is on the way for Tuesday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
