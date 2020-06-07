MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning in the city of Middletown.
Middletown Police Capt. Gary Wallace tells us that officers responded to Washington Street (Rt. 66) near Pearl Street around 1:55 a.m. for a report of a male that was assaulted with a knife.
Arriving officers located an injured male party in the road in need of medical assistance.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was then transported to Middlesex Hospital.
Rt. 66 between Pearl and Broad Streets was shut down as part of the investigation and was reopened around 6:15 a.m.
Capt. Wallace adds that more information will be divulged sometime later today.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department's Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4140.
