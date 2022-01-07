(WFSB) - Winter Storm Alfie deposited more than a foot of snow in parts of the state on Friday.
Early estimated snow totals put 14 inches in Hampton and Colchester.
Pomfret, Dayville and Columbia saw reports of 13 inches.
Higganum saw 12.5 inches.
Channel 3's meteorologists tracked a heavy band of snow that extended from central Connecticut into eastern Connecticut during Friday's mid-morning hours.
A winter storm warning was in place for that part of the state.
