HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An active weather pattern will bring more snow to the state on Tuesday.
A winter weather advisory was issued for most of the state, with the exception of southern Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said 2 to 5 inches of snow will be possible across most of the state, particularly north of the Interstate 95 corridor. Along the coast, however, it could be a wintry mix or rain. There, 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for the storm.
School closings and remote learning decisions were made in advance of the storm. Take a look at the list here.
"This will not be a big storm, but it will impact travel," Haney said. "Snow will develop by 7 a.m. [Tuesday] morning. Snow will continue most of the day, but it will end by later [Tuesday] afternoon."
Track the snow with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
The snow could change to a wintry mix or rain near the coast before ending.
High temperatures will range from the 20s and low-30s inland to the 30s along the coast. Lows should be in the teens by Tuesday night.
Wednesday looks to feature partly-to-mostly-sunny skies with temps in the low-30s. However, a breeze will keep the wind chill in the teens and low-20s. Overnight, temps should fall back to the actual teens.
"A series of low pressure systems will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast later this week," Haney said. "The first one is expected to brush Connecticut with light snow Thursday morning, then we should see some partial clearing during the afternoon."
Snowfall accumulations should be light, maybe a coating to 2 inches.
Another system could bring a bit more snow on Friday, but accumulations would be minor.
While Saturday should be sunny, a much bigger storm could impact the second half of Valentine's Day weekend.
"There is the potential for a major winter storm on Sunday, but we’ll have to leave it at that for now since the storm is still six days away," Haney said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
