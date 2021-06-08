HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first heat wave of the season for Connecticut became official on Monday and continued on Tuesday.
"At Bradley International Airport, the high was 92 on Saturday, 94 on Sunday, 95 yesterday [Monday], and 92 degrees today [Tuesday]," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
A heat advisory remains in place for Hartford Tolland, and Windham counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for the heat.
Along with the heat wave came the threat for storms on Tuesday afternoon.
Some started popping up just before 1 p.m., and continued as the afternoon went on.
Some towns even got 1 to 2 inches of rain due to storms moving slowly.
This prompted a flash flood watch for Hartford and Tolland counties until 10 p.m.
Showers are expected to move out as the evening goes on.
More of the same heat and humidity is expected for Wednesday, which could lead to a fifth day of the heat wave.
Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s inland, and the air will still be humid. Heat indices will likely reach the middle 90s, DePrest said.
There's another chance during the afternoon for spotty showers/storms.
A cold front will start bringing relief into the state Wednesday night.
"Cooler, drier air will begin to overspread the state (from north to south), and temperatures will dip into the low and middle 60s by morning," DePrest said.
Thursday will be partly sunny and seasonably warm, with noticeably lower humidity.
The air will cool down nicely Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the 50s.
"It’ll be a much better night for sleeping," DePrest said.
Friday is looking dry right now, as a wave of low pressure moves off the mid-Atlantic coast to the south of New England.
"We now expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs in the mid-70s," DePrest said.
Humidity levels will be in the comfortable range as well.
Friday night will be nice and cool with lows in the 50s.
The weekend is looking good right now, with a partly sunny sky on Saturday and Sunday, and highs in the 70s.
Showers are possible late Sunday and into Sunday night.
