HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A slow-moving storm continued to impact Connecticut on Friday with parts of the state expected to see some accumulating snow.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis said the storm that featured a soaking rain on Thursday could leave between 1 to 3 inches of snow in northwestern Connecticut and 2 to 6 inches in northeastern Connecticut.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"Periods of rain and wet snow will continue [Friday]," Lewis said. "Plus, the wind will remain up, making for a downright raw end to the week with highs only in the 40s."
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Northwestern Connecticut saw temperatures in the 30s.
"Some accumulation of snow is likely in the hills," Lewis said. "The higher elevations of northwestern Hartford County and Litchfield County, as well as the higher elevations of Tolland and Windham counties could receive 1 to 6 inches of heavy wet snow."
In lower elevations, a slushy coating on grassy surfaces can't be ruled out.
Across the border, a winter storm watch was issued for western Massachusetts.
The weight of the snow could result in some scattered power outages. However, some trees are just beginning to leaf out, so the added impact on power outages should be minimal.
Rainfall totals could range from 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts.
"The rain is doing a lot of good since deficits have exceeded 2.5" since March 1st, the beginning of the meteorological spring," Lewis said.
Clouds will linger into Saturday morning, and a rain or wet snow shower is possible.
However, weather conditions will improve.
The sky looks to become partly-sunny with temperatures warming into the mid-and-upper-50s.
There should be a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(1) comment
Must be that global warming liberturds are talking about. LMFAO!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.