HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Wednesday was a windy day, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph in some spots.
A wind advisory remains in effect for northern CT until 9 p.m.
This alert prompted Ch. 3 to issue an Early Warning Weather Alert.
By Wednesday night, conditions will be breezy and cooler with overnight lows in the low-to-mid 30s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said Thursday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cool, with highs in the 50s.
Temperatures will again drop into the 30s Thursday night.
By the end of the week, the state will be caught between two weather systems: A cool high pressure system and a warm front.
"A band of precipitation associated with the front should move into Connecticut at some point Friday morning," DePrest said.
Precipitation could begin as a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow, especially over interior parts of the state.
A changeover to all rain appears likely during the afternoon.
"It is shaping up to be a damp, raw day with highs only in the 40s," DePrest said.
The rain should linger into the evening hours when temps drop into the 30s.
Rain will end early Saturday morning, and it'll shape up to be a great day.
It'll be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and quite pleasant with highs 60-65.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
