HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - For the second day in a row, late day showers and storms are possible.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the round of wet weather could arrive Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was declared by Channel 3's Early Warning Forecast team at noon time.
"A front just to our southwest will advance in our direction later [Wednesday,]" Dixon said. "As this happens, we’ll see an increased chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms."
As with Tuesday's storms, the greatest risk area will be to the southwest of Connecticut, where the air is unstable.
"While the latest watch box issued is for southwestern, Pennsylvania, storms are firing up well east of it," Dixon said. "We'll be monitoring all afternoon as those that develop will head east and toward Connecticut, arriving later [Wednesday.]"
Dixon warned that strong to severe storms could not be ruled out in Connecticut.
while cool and dry now, a warm front advances toward ct later today... and while the greatest threat for severe weather is just to our southwest, strong to severe storms can't be ruled out in the state. we'll be monitoring all day/evening! pic.twitter.com/vsFzLhwO0f— Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) May 29, 2019
The activity would start in western and southwestern Connecticut and progress east.
Before the storms arrive, the daytime portion of Wednesday may see some sun.
Morning clouds will give way to some partial clearing and temperatures should reach 70 to 75 degrees.
The rain is expected to end later Wednesday night.
Temperatures should bottom out in the 50s.
Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching near 80 degrees; however, another disturbance is in the forecast.
"Late in the day and at night, another round of rain with embedded thunderstorms will be possible," Dixon said.
The month should end on a pleasant note on Friday.
"We’ll end the week with dry weather Friday," Dixon said.
Highs should be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Friday night, they'll drop to between 50 and 55 degrees.
"The weekend still looks to feature dry conditions Saturday with a threat for rain/storms Sunday," Dixon said.
