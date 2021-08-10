HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Heat and humidity are expected to rise to dangerous levels this week.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said it could last long enough to be the season's third heat wave.
Due to the threat of the impending heat, Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
A heat advisory was issued for the entire state on Wednesday.
An excessive heat watch was issued for northern Connecticut Thursday.
"[Tuesday] will be a very warm, humid day with highs in the 80s," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "In some locations, the temperature could peak within a few degrees of 90. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine."
While a shower or thunderstorm is possible, many locations will remain dry.
There may be a better chance for a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday night.
The third heat wave is expected begin on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to rise well into the 90s for the next three days.
"The combination of heat and high humidity will cause the heat index (what you feel) to soar to 100 degrees or higher over interior portions of the state," Haney said. "That means we’ll experience dangerous levels of heat starting [Wednesday]."
As of Tuesday morning, the hottest day this week appears to be Thursday, with a possible high of 94 degrees.
"We are not forecasting record heat at this time, but it could be close," Haney said.
Here are the records for the upcoming three dates:
- Aug. 11 - greater Hartford area - 98 degrees - set in 1949.
- Aug. 11 - Bridgeport - 95 degrees - set in 1949.
- Aug. 12 - greater Hartford area - 98 degrees - set in 1944.
- Aug. 12 - Bridgeport - 94 - set in 2016.
- Aug. 13 - greater Hartford area - 99 degrees - set in 2016.
- Aug. 13 - Bridgeport - 95 degrees - set in 2016.
There’s also a chance for showers and scattered thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.
"The best chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity may occur Thursday night as a weak cold front most across the state," Haney said.
At this point, Haney expected Friday to be rain-free with slightly drier air moving into the state.
"Relief from the heat and oppressive humidity is on the way for the weekend," he said.
For Saturday, the forecast called for highs in the mid to upper 80s under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with a few possible scattered showers.
Sunday should be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s and tolerable humidity.
