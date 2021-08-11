HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The third heat wave of the season is expected to begin on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the heat and humidity are expected to rise to dangerous levels over the next three days.
Due to the threat of the impending heat, Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
A heat advisory was issued for the entire state on Wednesday and Thursday.
An excessive heat watch was also issued for northern Connecticut Thursday.
Also going into place on Wednesday, an air quality alert for northern Fairfield, northern New Haven and northern Middlesex counties from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
"Temperatures will reach 90-95 [Wednesday], mid-to-upper 90s [Thursday], and at least the mid-90s on Friday," Haney said.
Plus, the humidity will be oppressive with dew points in the low and mid-70s.
"The combination of heat and high humidity will cause the heat index (what you feel) to soar to 100 degrees or higher [Wednesday]," Haney said.
Cities and towns opened cooling centers as a result of the forecast. See the list here.
He added that Thursday is expected to be the most brutal day with a heat index of 100-110 degrees.
"That means we’ll experience dangerous levels of heat," Haney said. "The heat index on Friday will likely top 100 degrees."
Record or near-record heat is possible, especially on Thursday.
Here are the records for the three dates involved with this potential heat wave:
- Aug. 11 - greater Hartford area - 98 degrees - set in 1949.
- Aug. 11 - Bridgeport - 95 degrees - set in 1949.
- Aug. 12 - greater Hartford area - 98 degrees - set in 1944.
- Aug. 12 - Bridgeport - 94 - set in 2016.
- Aug. 13 - greater Hartford area - 99 degrees - set in 2016.
- Aug. 13 - Bridgeport - 95 degrees - set in 2016.
A few isolated showers and scattered thunderstorms could pop up Wednesday and Thursday.
"The best chance for a shower or thunderstorm may come [Wednesday] night and Thursday night with the arrival of a weak cold front," Haney said.
Friday is expected to be rain-free with slightly drier air moving into the state.
"Saturday could very well be the fourth day of the heat wave with highs around 90," Haney said. "Compared to the next few days, it will be more bearable as both the heat and humidity won’t be as intense."
Cooler air moves in by Saturday night.
Highs on Sunday look to be in the low-to-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies with tolerable humidity.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
