After a cloudy Sunday, the forecast for Monday is looking to be rainy which prompted the Channel 3 meteorologists to issue an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron is predicting heavy rain that is expected to arrive Monday afternoon.
“Rain will begin to fall during the early afternoon, but the most intense rain won’t arrive until Monday evening and overnight,” said Cameron.
Cameron is predicting 1 to 2 inches of rain will fall on ground already saturated from the rain that arrived on Saturday.
“The super-saturation makes flooding slightly more probable during Monday’s storm, in comparison to Saturday night’s,” said Cameron.
Track the incoming rain here.
Cameron said as the storms move out and temps drop, any precipitation could turn to light snow in the Litchfield Hills.
Tuesday is looking to be breezy and dry, partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid-40s.
Wednesday will look like Tuesday, but Cameron said isolated rain or wet snow showers are a possibility.
And Thursday is looking to be the pick of the week, with a storm-free, partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
