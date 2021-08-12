HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The third heat wave of the season is expected to continue into its second day on Thursday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the heat and humidity will rise to dangerous levels both Thursday and Friday.
Due to the threat of the heat, Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
An excessive heat warning is in effect for most of the state Thursday while a heat advisory is in effect for Litchfield County and southern New London County.
Also going into place on Thursday, an air quality alert for most of the state from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Cities and towns opened cooling centers as a result of the forecast. See the list here.
"Record or near record heat is likely [Thursday]," Haney said.
Haney said that Thursday is expected to be the most brutal day.
"With dew points in the low- and mid-70s, the heat index (what you feel) could reach 105 to 107 degrees," he warned. "That is a dangerous combination, and needs to be taken seriously."
Here are the records for the three dates involved with this potential heat wave:
- Aug. 12 - greater Hartford area - 98 degrees - set in 1944.
- Aug. 12 - Bridgeport - 94 - set in 2016.
- Aug. 13 - greater Hartford area - 99 degrees - set in 2016.
- Aug. 13 - Bridgeport - 95 degrees - set in 2016.
A few isolated showers and scattered thunderstorms could pop up Wednesday and Thursday.
"The best chance for a shower or thunderstorm may come [Wednesday] night and Thursday night with the arrival of a weak cold front," Haney said.
Friday is expected to be rain-free with slightly drier air moving into the state.
That's when the heat wave is expected to become official.
"Saturday could very well be the fourth day of the heat wave with highs around 90," Haney said. "Compared to the next few days, it will be more bearable as both the heat and humidity won’t be as intense."
Cooler air moves in by Saturday night.
Highs on Sunday look to be in the low-to-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies with tolerable humidity.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
