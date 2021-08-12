HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The third heat wave of the season is expected to continue into its second day on Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the heat and humidity will rise to dangerous levels again on Friday.
Due to the threat of the heat, Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
An excessive heat warning is in effect for most of the state Thursday until 8 p.m., while a heat advisory is in effect for Litchfield County and southern New London County.
Also going into place on Thursday, an air quality alert for most of the state from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Cities and towns opened cooling centers as a result of the forecast. See the list here.
Thursday night will be muggy, warm, and uncomfortable as overnight lows will be in the 70s.
There's a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.
The third heat wave of the season will become official on Friday.
Here are the records for the three dates involved with this potential heat wave:
- Aug. 12 - greater Hartford area - 98 degrees - set in 1944.
- Aug. 12 - Bridgeport - 94 - set in 2016.
- Aug. 13 - greater Hartford area - 99 degrees - set in 2016.
- Aug. 13 - Bridgeport - 95 degrees - set in 2016.
The heat index will surpass 100 degrees once again, perhaps as high as 105 degrees.
"While a few thunderstorms could pop up tomorrow afternoon, the best chance for a storm may come tomorrow night with the arrival of a weak cold front. Once again, there may be a few isolated strong to severe storms," DePrest said.
Saturday could be the 4th day of our heat wave, with highs expected to be around 90 degrees.
The heat and humidity won't be as intense.
Cooler air moves in by Saturday night.
Highs on Sunday look to be in the low-to-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies with tolerable humidity.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
