(WFSB) - Temperatures quickly warmed into the 90s for parts of the state on Monday, and the extreme heat is not letting up anytime soon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the official high on Monday reached 95 degrees in Windsor Locks and 96 degrees in Hartford.
A heat advisory is in effect for the entire state through at least Tuesday. Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result.
Monday evening will be warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid-70s.
Tuesday will be a similar hot and humid day, and will likely result in the state's second heat wave of the year as temperatures are expected to break the 90s again.
A heat wave becomes official when there are three consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher.
The chance for rain and thunderstorms is higher on Tuesday.
"The weather will be almost identical on Wednesday, but the heat will back off as the high drifts farther away," DePrest said.
Thunderstorms will once again be possible on Wednesday.
"On Thursday and Friday, the odds of rain goes higher," DePrest said. "While severe weather is possible, it doesn’t appear too likely this week."
The Fourth of July weekend, at least as of Monday's forecast, looks to feature average temperatures with a chance for rain on both days.
Read the full technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.