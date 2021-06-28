(WFSB) - Monday is expected to be hotter than Sunday.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole expected a high temperature of 94 in the Hartford area.
"Factor in the humidity, and the feels like temperature could approach 100 or higher [Monday]," Cole said.
A heat advisory is in effect for the entire state through at least Tuesday. Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result.
"Dew point values are in the 70 degree range, and that is the oppressive category," Cole said.
There is a slight chance of thunderstorms, most likely to the west of Interstate 91. However, most of the state is expected to stay dry.
Monday evening will be warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid-70s.
"Tuesday will be a similar hot and humid day," Cole said. "Temperatures will easily break the 90s again. We’re expecting widespread heat indices above 100."
The chance for rain and thunderstorms will be higher.
"The weather will be almost identical on Wednesday, but the heat will back off as the high drifts farther away," Cole explained.
Thunderstorms will once again be possible on Wednesday.
"On Thursday and Friday, the odds of rain goes higher," Cole said. "While severe weather is possible, it doesn’t appear too likely this week."
The Fourth of July weekend, at least as of Monday's forecast, looks to feature average temperatures with a chance for rain on both days.
Read the full technical discussion here.
