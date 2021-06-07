HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first heat wave of the season for Connecticut became official just before noon on Monday.
Ninety degrees was achieved at Bradley International Airport at Windsor Locks, marking the third consecutive day of 90+ degree temperatures.
A heat advisory remains in place for Hartford and Tolland counties until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for the heat.
Several school districts either canceled classes or announced early dismissals for Monday and Tuesday. See the complete list here.
Temperatures reached well into the 90s for most of the state.
"Today was the hottest day since August 11th of last year," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
There were some spot showers in the state during the early afternoon hours. Most towns, however, will stayed dry.
"It is going to be a very uncomfortable evening. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s then into the 70s this evening," DePrest said.
Tuesday is expected to be the fourth day of the heatwave, with Wednesday possibly being the 5th.
"Both days, there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some towns could get drenched by a downpour while other towns remain completely dry," DePrest said.
Wednesday will be the last day of the heatwave as there is a cold front that is brining relief at night and into Thursday.
"That’s when cooler and somewhat drier air will overspread the state from north to south," DePrest said.
Temperatures for those three days look to be in the mid-70s with decreased humidity.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.