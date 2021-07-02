HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A wet start to the Fourth of July holiday weekend has prompted some flooding concerns.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"We've going into 'alert' mode given the amount of rain we've already received with the likelihood for more that could lead to flooding concerns from through [Saturday]," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "We're primarily looking at poor drainage flooding, at times, in locations where heavy rain has already fallen."
"A stationary front and a few waves of low pressure will be near the coast of southern New England [Friday], and the result will be a period of unsettled weather to end the week," Haney explained. "Showers are likely from time to time. Some showers will produce torrential downpours and potentially some thunder."
The weather pattern has flipped from one that was much warmer than normal to one that will be much cooler than normal.
Highs Thursday were in the low- and middle-80s. Temperatures will continue to trend downward over the coming days. Highs Friday should only range from 70 to 75 across much of the state.
Friday night will be showery and much cooler with lows in the 50s.
"Temperatures will be a big headline as they'll be unseasonably cool," Haney said. "Especially [Saturday], that's when the record for 'coolest high' temperature could be in jeopardy."
Haney said the upcoming holiday weekend is not good since the state will be stuck in the dreary weather pattern.
There is the potential for 2-5” of rain between Friday and Sunday, and localized flash flooding is possible.
"For now, we a forecasting a high of 62 degrees," Haney said. "Temperatures could stay in the 50s in parts of the state."
Sunday, Independence Day, should be slightly better.
"There will still be plenty of clouds, and at some point, showers are likely," Haney said. "However, with very limited sunshine, temperatures should reach the low- or middle-70s, better than [Saturday], but still below normal by almost 10 degrees."
