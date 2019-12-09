HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milder temperatures and rain over the next two days may give way to some snow on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said temperatures should rise into the low-50s during both Monday and Tuesday.
"Moisture levels will be high, which means we can expect cloudy skies and periods of rain both days, especially [Monday]," Haney said.
Areas of fog could also develop.
A lot of the snow from Winter Storm Abel could be gone by Tuesday.
"Please keep in mind, rain and melting snow could also result in some poor drainage flooding," Haney said.
Then comes a cold front Tuesday night, followed by a strong northwest wind that will usher cold are into the state by Wednesday.
"It's also looking a bit snowy Wednesday morning," Haney said. "Accumulations of snow will be possible. Most models show 2 to 3 inches. A few [models] have shown as much as 5 inches in a few spots."
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for what could be a messy Wednesday morning commute.
Temperatures are expected to hold steady in the 30s Wednesday morning before turning colder.
Winds could also gust up to 40 mph or higher.
"We should see some partial clearing during the afternoon," Haney said.
Temperatures could dip into the teens by Wednesday night.
Thursday's highs look to only make it into the 20s and low-30s.
"The sky should be partly-to-mostly sunny," Haney said.
Wintry precipitation is in the forecast for the end of the week.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
