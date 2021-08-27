HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – What's expected to become the fourth heat wave should become official by Friday afternoon.
A heat advisory was issued for most of the state Friday, with the exception of northern Litchfield County.
Channel 3 also issued an Early Warning Weather Alert due to the intense combination of heat and humidity.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the heat wave becomes official as soon as the temperature hits 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, where weather records are kept.
"To make matters worse, the high humidity will make it feel like the mid-to-upper 90s," Dixon said.
Also, there will be a chance for isolated afternoon or evening storms.
"While it’s dry and sunny now, a shower or storm will be possible this afternoon in advance of a cold front," Dixon said.
Relief from the heat and high humidity is on the way for the weekend, as the cold front moves off to the south of New England.
"Behind the front, it will be much cooler [Saturday]," Dixon said. "While there could be some spotty showers in the morning, most of the afternoon looks dry."
Temperatures should peak in the 70s. There looks to be more clouds than sun.
Most of Sunday looks dry and a bit milder.
"Under a mix of sun and clouds, highs will be near or above 80, close to ‘normal’ for late August," Dixon said. "We should end the weekend dry."
The humidity and rain chances may go up on Monday.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
