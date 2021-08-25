HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The fourth heat wave of the season looks to start on Wednesday.
A heat advisory was issued for Fairfield and New Haven counties, as well as northern Middlesex and northern New London counties. It expanded to include Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties on Wednesday.
The advisory is for both Wednesday and Thursday.
An air quality alert is also in place for the shoreline on Thursday.
Channel 3 also issued an Early Warning Weather Alert due to the intense combination of heat and humidity for those days.
"We hit 90 today, should do so again tomorrow and then likely end the week with highs near 90. Provided this, and touching 90 Friday, our 4th heat wave of the year will be official," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.
The fourth heat wave of the year should last through Friday.
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be dry, but a front should cross the region toward the end of the week.
"The worst of the combined heat & high humidity comes tomorrow [Thursday] afternoon," Dixon said, adding that heat index values could reach 95 to 100 degrees.
While there could be an isolated shower/storm late Thursday, most of time will be dry.
The same goes for Friday, with a slightly better chance compared to Thursday's.
Relief from the heat and high humidity is on the way for the weekend, as the cold front moves off to the south of New England with high pressure building across the region.
As of Wednesday's forecast, Saturday looks to be cooler with highs in the 70s, and showers possibly.
Sunday should be drier and milder.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
