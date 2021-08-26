HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – What's expected to become the fourth heat wave of the season continued on Thursday.
A heat advisory was issued for most of the state on Thursday, with the exception of southern Middlesex and southern New London counties.
It has been extended into Friday.
An air quality alert for the shoreline on Thursday runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Channel 3 also issued an Early Warning Weather Alert due to the intense combination of heat and humidity.
Temperatures hit 90 for the second day in a row on Thursday, which marks the second day of such temperatures. Three days in a row makes up a heat wave.
The humidity has also been at uncomfortable levels.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said heat indices were expected to reach or exceed 100 in some spots on Thursday.
Thursday has been a dry day, but a front should cross the region toward the end of the week.
Friday, temperatures should again exceed 90 degrees inland; however, the humidity may come down a bit.
"While it will certainly be hot & humid tomorrow, the heat index won’t be as extreme," Dixon said.
Also, there will be a chance for isolated afternoon/evening storms in advance of a cold front.
Relief from the heat and high humidity is on the way for the weekend, as the cold front moves off to the south of New England.
"Saturday, with an onshore flow and more clouds than sun, temps only peak in the 70s," Dixon said.
At times there could some showers, but it shouldn’t be a washout.
Most of Sunday looks dry and a bit milder, with highs near or just above 80 degrees.
An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out.
The humidity and rain changes should go up on Monday.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
