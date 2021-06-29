(WFSB) - The extreme heat and humidity will stick around until at least Wednesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a heat advisory is in effect for the entire state through Wednesday. Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result.
An air quality alert goes into place for Connecticut's southern counties from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
"The second heat wave of 2021 will become official [Tuesday]," Haney said. "The high temperature on Sunday was 90 degrees, and it was 95 [Monday]. [Tuesday] will be the third day with highs in the 90s and Wednesday will be the fourth."
Records could be challenged on Tuesday. The record high for greater Hartford on June 29 is 98 degrees, set in 1934. In Bridgeport, it's 93, set in 1959.
A few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are likely to pop up in the heat of the afternoon. However, many towns will not see any rain.
For Wednesday, it will still be hot and humid, but the heat should back off a bit.
"There will be a somewhat better chance for showers and storms on Wednesday," Haney explained. "The Storm Prediction Center has Connecticut in a slight risk area for damaging winds."
The heat wave likely comes to an end on July 1.
A cold front moves through, which will bring highs only into the 80s for Thursday and 70s for Friday.
"With the front nearby, there will be a risk for showers and storms," Haney said.
The Fourth of July weekend, at least as of Tuesday's forecast, looks to feature average temperatures with a chance for rain on both days.
Read the full technical discussion here.
